Ricky Gervais Has the Perfect Golden Globes Drinking Game for Viewers to Play

For the fifth time, Ricky Gervais is back as Golden Globes host and he's come with a drinking game for all at home (and in the audience at the Beverly Hilton) that might cause some rough Monday mornings for all playing. "Here's a fun drinking game: Take a every time a celebrity looks like they want to punch me in the face," Gervais says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Gervais first took the hosting gig in 2010 and says he did it because "it was a big opportunity; it was very flattering." Then, he did it a third time because everyone said he would never be asked back following the second time.

"It's just fun," he says in the exclusive sneak peek.