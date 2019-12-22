Hilary Duff's Wedding Dress Revealed: See the First Photo From Her and Matthew Koma's Nuptials

She's hitched!

One day after she and longtime beau Matthew Koma officially said "I do," Hilary Duffblessed her Instagram followers with the first photo from her wedding. And yes, it's just as major as we expected it to be.

In the portrait, the newly minted bride and groom pose alongside a vintage Jeep Wagoneer adorned with flowers, tin cans and a "just married" sign scrawled across the window. "This," the Lizzie McGuire star captioned it. Matthew shared the same photo and wrote, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19."

Of course, it's Hilary's absolutely breathtaking Jenny Packham bridal gown that really steals the show.

The Mrs. also gives special kudos to her glam team for pulling off such an unforgettable look, stylist Jessica Paster, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairstylist Nikki Lee. The Ceremonial Collective and Oren Co. are also credited as the couple's wedding planners.