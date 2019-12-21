Everything You Forgot About Girl, Interrupted and Why the Story Remains So Vital

As all the 20-year retrospectives that poured forth this year have reminded us, 1999 was a hell of a year for movies.

From 10 Things I Hate About You and American Pie to The Sixth Sense and The Blair Witch Project, then Fight Club, The Virgin Suicides, Rushmore... all were movies that left a mark on pop culture, even the ones that weren't fully appreciated in their time.

So, there had already been an embarrassment of riches, but as 1999 drew to a close, just in time for the winter holiday, memorable in its intensity for every teenager who bought a ticket, came Girl, Interrupted.

Five years after starring in Little Women, also a Christmas time release, Winona Ryderwas back with another tale of young women making the best of things in close quarters—in this case a mental institution rather than a cozy little house in Massachusetts—but interestingly still a story about girls finding solace in each other when their lives are spiraling out of control, again starring Ryder as a smart, rebellious heroine who wants more out of life than the opportunities traditionally afforded to women in her time.

1860s, 1960s...