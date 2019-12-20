90 Day Fiancé's Anny Has One Birthday Wish: Go to the Strip Club

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 12:24 PM
It's Anny's birthday and the 90 Day Fiancé star has one request: Go to a strip club.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Robert and Anny are getting ready to celebrate her day. Robert's been up since 5 a.m., but he plans to rally. "It's Anny's birthday, so I'm going to go out with her, have some fun, and hopefully I just don't fall asleep," he says.
Robert wants to take Anny to a bar in downtown Orlando, but she has other plans.
"I want to go something nice like dancing place, strip club," Anny says. "I want to go to the strip club."
Robert is confused. Why does she want to go to a strip club? "Like, see how is the strip club here in America," Anny tells him.
"I'm 41. I have a son and I'm just trying to chill, have a family, that's it. I'm really not into strip clubs. I'm done. I'm over it and I just want to chill for the night, just me and my lady," Robert tells the camera.
But Anny is insistent. She thinks Robert will enjoy looking at the women in strip clubs. "You should be happy that I'm focusing on you. That part of my past is done and over with," he tells her. So, Anny says if he's too "boring," she'll go enjoy herself, she just needs some money.
"Bring me a little bit in the strip club, I see some girl dancing, everybody enjoy. And after we go to your bar. But let me enjoy first because it's my birthday," Anny says.
In a confessional, Anny reiterates her claim that Robert is boring.
"I think I want to go to the strip club because something crazy and nice and I like dance," she says in a confessional.
So, does she get her way? Click play on the video above for more.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
