15 Sexy New Year's Eve Dresses Under $50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It seems that every year when we turn our calendars to December, that the last month always zips by! After family and friends time spent during Santa's big night, our minds gravitate towards New Year's Eve, and more importantly: what we're going to wear! With a new decade on the horizon, rather than rewearing your go-to LBD or crushed velvet, upgrade for 2020 with a new party frock.

From sequins maxi gowns and puff-sleeved beauties to life-of-the-party animal print minis and ruched statement pieces in champagne, we've handpicked entrance-ready NYE dresses—from fan favorite brands H&M, Nasty Gal, Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and more—so you can be a showstopper before the ball drops. The best part? They are all under $50! Our personal favorite? This metallic mini with chiffon balloon sleeves.