Watch Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson Drink Milk From a Giant Saucer in Hilarious “Cat School” Video

It's not easy being a cat!

The cast of the Cats film had to undergo serious training for their roles, and one of the most talked about experiences has been the fact that they all went through "cat school" to learn how to be cats. Now, thanks to James Corden and the power of The Late Late Show, we finally get a sneak peek into what that entailed.

The host rallied some of the members of the film including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward and director Tom Hooper for a special lesson in being a cat. "Today, each of you will be put through vigorous training to ensure you give the most cat-like performance in the film. One of you will be awarded Best in Show," he shared with the group. "Leading the class today, will you please welcome head cat, Mr. James Corden."

The host then ran them through some hilarious exercises to test their cat prowess. "Being a cat is a lot like being an actor," Jason joked to the cameras. "You sleep for most of the day and then scream at somebody if you need to."