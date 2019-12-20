Comparing Bombshell Stars to Their Real-Life Counterparts

by Billy Nilles | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 9:21 AM

Fox News is going Hollywood.

In Bombshell, the just-released new film from director Jay Roach, the story of the sudden and stunning downfall of the late Roger Ailes, the founder and chairman of the conservative news network, thanks to accusations of sexual harassment from some of the network's highest-profile female employees, including Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly--an event that presaged the #MeToo movement's industry-wide reckoning by a full year--comes to life. (For a refresher on the story, head here.)

While some characters in the film, including those played by Margot Robbie and Kate McKinnon, are fictional composites, the film is full of A-list actors bringing real people to life. And while some, like John Lithgow as Ailes, relied on heavy prosthetics to become their character, others needed nothing more than a good wig. (We're looking at you, Alanna Ubach.) As Kelly, Charlize Theron so eerily and thoroughly became the newswoman that she's already been recognized with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. (Robbie was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, as well.)

Before you head out to see the film, take a look at all the famous faces Roach cast to bring Bombshell to life!

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron—Megyn Kelly

The Oscar winner steps into the shoes of the former The Kelly File host, who eventually departed the network in January 2017 to become the short-lived host of Megyn Kelly Today at NBC. 

John Lithgow, Roger Ailes, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP; Jim Cooper/AP/Shutterstock

John Lithgow—Roger Ailes

That's the 3rd Rock from the Sun and The Crown actor there underneath a considerable amount of facial prosthetics to bring the late Fox News founder back to life onscreen.

Nicole Kidman, Gretchen Carlson, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Richard Drew/AP/Shutterstock; Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

Nicole Kidman—Gretchen Carlson

The Big Little Lies actress portrays the former Fox & Friends co-host whose sexual harassment suit against Ailes in the summer of 2016 kicked off the powerful exec's stunning downfall.

Mark Duplass, Douglas Brunt, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mark Duplass—Douglas Brunt

The Morning Show actor plays Kelly's husband, a novelist and former CEO of cybersecurity firm Authentium.

Connie Britton, Beth Ailes, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP; Andrew Toth/Getty Images;

Connie Britton—Beth Ailes

The Dirty John actress plays Ailes' wife, a newspaper publisher, who stood by her husband throughout his downfall despite living apart at the time of his death.

Jeanine Pirro, Alanna Ubach, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

Alanna Ubach—Jeanine Pirro

The Legally Blonde and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce actress appears as the former New York judge and prosecutor-turned-host of Fox News' Justice with Judge Jeanine who staunchly supported Ailes after he was accused.

Bree Condon, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Bree Condon—Kimberly Guilfoyle

The model and actress, who's appeared in episodes of Lucifer, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Vampire Diaries, portrays the one-time The Five co-host and ex-wife of California governor Gavin Newsom who is currently dating Donald Trump Jr.

Anne Ramsay, Greta Van Susteren, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Anne Ramsay—Greta Van Susteren

The Mad About You actress portrays the former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer who hosted On the Record for 14 years before leaving Fox News for a short-lived run at MSNBC in 2016.

Nazanin Boniadi, Rudi Bakhtiar, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP; Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Nazanin Boniadi—Rudi Bakhtiar

The Homeland actress portrays the former Fox employee who, while working as a news correspondent at the cable news network in 2007, lodged a sexual harassment complaint against DC bureau chief Brian Wilson (who has publicly denied the charges), was promptly fired, and, because of a settlement agreement, was prohibited from talking about what happened to her to anyone—a promise she broke when the levee broke in 2016.

Spencer Garrett, Sean Hannity, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock; AFF-USA/Shutterstock;

Spencer Garrett—Sean Hannity

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor portrays the conservative political commentator and host of the network's Hannity.

Alice Eve, Ainsley Earhardt, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstockk;

Alice Eve—Ainsley Earhardt

The Black Mirror and Iron Fist actress portrays the current Fox & Friends co-host, who replaced Carlson's replacement, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, in 2015.

Tony Plana, Geraldo Rivera, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Stewart Cook/ShutterstockPatricia ;Star Max/GC Images;

Tony Plana—Geraldo Rivera

The Ugly Betty star puts on the iconic mustache to portray the former talk show host who makes regular appearances on programs across the Fox News network.

Bret Baier, Michael Buie, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock; Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock;

Michael Buie—Bret Baier

The Grey's Anatomy actor portrays the long-time host of Fox's Special Report.

Marc Evan Jackson, Chris Wallace, Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Marc Evan Jackson—Chris Wallace

The Good Place actor plays the seasons anchor and political commentator who has been the host of Fox News Sunday since 2003.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Ashley Greene, Abby Huntsman

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images), Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Ashley Greene—Abby Huntsman

The Twilight franchise star plays the daughter of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. who worked as a general assignment reporter and co-host of Fox & Friends before joining The View in 2018.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Elisabeth Rohm, Martha MacCallum

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images), Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Elisabeth Röhm—Martha MacCallum

The Law & Order: SVU vet portrays the longtime Fox News anchor who currently hosts The Story with Martha MacCallum.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - P.J. Byrne, Neil Cavuto

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

P.J. Byrne—Neil Cavuto

The Wolf of Wall Street actor portrays the longtime host of Your World with Neil Cavuto and Cavuto Live, who also serves and senior vice president and managing editor for sister network Fox Business Network.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Mark Moses, Bill Shine

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock, Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Mark Moses—Bill Shine

The Desperate Housewives and Mad Men star portrays the longtime Fox News producer and exec who was named co-president of the network when Ailes departed before being forced out himself. Shine went on to become the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications under President Donald Trump in June 2018, a position he vacated in March 2019 to become an advisor to Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Richard Kind, Rudy Guiliani

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images), Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Richard Kind—Rudy Guiliani

The Mad About You actor portrays, with the help of prosthetics, the former New York Mayor who served as Ailes' personal attorney before famously doing the same for President Trump.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Allison Janney, Susan Estrich

Taylor Hill/Getty Images), Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Allison Janney—Susan Estrich

The Oscar-winning Mom star portrays Ailes' other personal attorney, a law professor and frequent Fox News analyst.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Malcolm McDowell, Rupert Murdoch

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Malcolm McDowell—Rupert Murdoch

The legendary A Clockwork Orange star portrays the Australian media tycoon who founded News Corp., Fox News' parent company, and became acting CEO of the network after Ailes' departure.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Ben Lawson, Lachlan Murdoch

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Ben Lawson—Lachlan Murdoch

The 13 Reasons Why and Good Place actor plays Rupert's eldest son, who currently serves as co-chairman of News Corp. and executive chairman and CEO of the newly-formed Fox Corporation.

Bombshell actors, real-life counterparts - Josh Lawson, James Murdoch

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AIF; Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic

Josh Lawson—James Murdoch

The House of Lies star (and younger brother of Ben) plays Rupert's youngest son.

Bombshell is in theaters now.

