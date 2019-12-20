Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Cruise Into the Holidays With Their 2019 Christmas Card

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 7:40 AM
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall released their 2019 Christmas card on Thursday.
The holiday greeting featured a picture of the couple driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.
"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the card read.
The Prince of Wales and the duchess weren't the only family members to send out a Christmas card this year. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—did so, as well. While the photo wasn't shared via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media accounts, fans spotted it in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets' feed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to release their holiday card. An insider told E! News the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a "selection of family photographs" taken along with their son Archie Harrison. The source said a few of these sweet snapshots may also include Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
"Harry and Meghan are said to want [to] ensure that some of their Christmas card images reflect that Doria is very much part of their family and of Archie's upbringing," the source shared. "It is a break with protocol from traditional royal Christmas cards, which haven't historically included grandparents. For instance, Kate's parents—Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton—have never appeared on any of their Christmas card images."
Although, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have posed with their grandchildren for their Christmas card before.
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Speaking of Her Majesty, The Queen hosted her annual pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace earlier this week and headed to Sandringham House on Friday for her annual celebrations. While several members of the royal family are expected to attend, Harry and Meghan will not be there. Last month, the duke and duchess announced they're spending the holidays with Meghan's mother.
"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," the statement read.
Prince Philip, however, was taken to the hospital on Friday. According to Buckingham Palace, he traveled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for "observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition."
"The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor," the Palace stated.
Per NBC News, citing the Palace's press office, the visit was planned and the Duke of Edinburgh did not travel to the hospital in an ambulance. He also walked into the hospital on his own power. He is expected to be there for a "few days." The Queen's plans have not changed.
