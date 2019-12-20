Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla Cruise Into the Holidays With Their 2019 Christmas Card

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall released their 2019 Christmas card on Thursday.

The holiday greeting featured a picture of the couple driving in Havana during their visit to Cuba earlier this year.

"Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the card read.

The Prince of Wales and the duchess weren't the only family members to send out a Christmas card this year. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—did so, as well. While the photo wasn't shared via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official social media accounts, fans spotted it in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets' feed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to release their holiday card. An insider told E! News the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a "selection of family photographs" taken along with their son Archie Harrison. The source said a few of these sweet snapshots may also include Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.