Lea Michele Has the Best Reaction to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment

Shutterstock
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 5:04 AM
Shutterstock
Are Lea Michele and Lindsay Lohan feuding?
Earlier this year, the Mean Girls alum took to Instagram to react to the news that the Glee star had been cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid's production at the Hollywood Bowl. After seeing a post about Lea playing Ariel, Lindsay, who has previously said playing Ariel would be her "dream role" commented on the Instagram post, "Huh?"
After seeing the comment, many fans believed that Lindsay was throwing shade at Lea for being cast in the role. So, what does Lea think about Lindsay's reaction to her playing Ariel in the production? Was she upset? That would be a no, and actually, she's honored by The Parent Trap alum's comment.
While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, a caller asked Lea about Lindsay's comment and how she reacted to the shade.
"I know, I saw that!" Lea replied. "It was very interesting."
When WWHL host Andy Cohen asked what happened, Lea explained, "They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl and I think she wrote like, 'What?' Or something...I find it to be an honor, truly."
"To be shaded by Lindsay Lohan," Andy replied.
"Yes! It's classic, classic," Lea said. "Because, obviously, like it's at the Hollywood Bowl, I'm not like, you know, but it was great."
"I'm down with it," Lea added. "Of course!"
No feud here! Take a look at the video above to see Lea's complete reaction to Lindsay's casting comment!
(Bravo and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?