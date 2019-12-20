Lea Michele Has the Best Reaction to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment

Are Lea Michele and Lindsay Lohan feuding?

Earlier this year, the Mean Girls alum took to Instagram to react to the news that the Glee star had been cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid's production at the Hollywood Bowl. After seeing a post about Lea playing Ariel, Lindsay, who has previously said playing Ariel would be her "dream role" commented on the Instagram post, "Huh?"

After seeing the comment, many fans believed that Lindsay was throwing shade at Lea for being cast in the role. So, what does Lea think about Lindsay's reaction to her playing Ariel in the production? Was she upset? That would be a no, and actually, she's honored by The Parent Trap alum's comment.

While on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, a caller asked Lea about Lindsay's comment and how she reacted to the shade.

"I know, I saw that!" Lea replied. "It was very interesting."