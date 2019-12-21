The 21 Best Books of 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When we look back on 2019, television and film were big, but so were books! With so many new literary reads coming out this year alone, it's hard to keep track of the fantastical worlds, non-fiction finds and celebrity-recommended books all at once. Never fear, bookworms, we're here for you.

From the highly anticipated The Handmaid's Tale sequel to the book that rocked the #MeToo movement to the best in Greek mythology and hilariously LOL-worthy memoirs, we've handpicked the very best in literature to bookend a literary decade.

Here are 21 of our favorites below.