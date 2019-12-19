Meet the Survivor: Winners at War Season 40 Cast

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 7:18 AM

Survivor is doing something unprecedented for season 40. No, it's not the same type of first-time vents like those that occurred in season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols, but season 40 will have a cast full of past winners.

For Survivor: Winners at War, the CBS reality show is bringing back 20 past winners to battle it out for an even bigger prize: $2 million. Among the cast are Survivor: Island of the Idols mentors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor: Africa's Ethan Zohn and Boston Rob's wife, Amber Mariano.

"I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma," Ethan said in the trailer for the new season. "It is a miracle that I am sitting here today."

"Coming back out here, I can feel my blood starting to rise," Parvati Shallow said.

In addition to the bigger prize, season 40 will have the Edge of Extinction twist, first introduced in season 38, and feature Survivor's own brand of currency dubbed fire tokens. These tokens let players buy items, food and advantages. With the Edge of Extinction twist, players on the edge can still earn the new money, but when they're sent over, they will have to give all their money and advantages to another player and start from scratch.

 "It's the biggest battle in Survivor history," longtime host Jeff Probst teased in the trailer released for the new season.

Meet the cast below.

Survivor Season 40, Sarah Lacina

CBS via Getty Images

Sarah

Sarah Lacina won Survivor: Game Changers.

Survivor Season 40, Parvati Shallow

Bill Inoshita/CBS via Getty Images

Parvati

Parvati Shallow won Survivor Micronesia: Fans vs. Favorites.

Survivor Season 40, Natalie Anderson

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Natalie

Natalie Anderson won Survivor: San Juan del Sur.

Survivor Season 40, Nick Wilson

CBS via Getty Images

Nick

Nick Wilson won Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

Survivor Season 40, Michele Fitzgerald

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Michele

Michele Fitzgerald won Survivor: Kaoh Rong.

Survivor Season 40, Kim Spradlin

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Kim

Kim Spradlin won Survivor: One World.

Survivor Season 40, Jeremy Collins

Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

Jeremy

Jeremy Collins was the winner of Survivor: Cambodia—Second Chance.

Survivor Season 40, Ethan Zohn

Robert Voets/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Ethan

Ethan Zohn beat the competition and won Survivor: Africa.

Survivor Season 40, Sophie Clarke

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Sophie

Sophie Clarke was the winner of Survivor: South Pacific.

Survivor Season 40, Tony Vlachos

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Tony

Tony Vlachos won Survivor: Cagayan.

Survivor Season 40, Tyson Apostol

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Tyson

Tyson Apostol won Survivor: Blood vs. Water.

Survivor Season 40, Adam Klein

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Adam

Adam Klein won Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X.

Survivor Season 40, Amber Brkich

Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Amber

Amber Mariano (formerly Amber Brkich) won Survivor: All-Stars.

Survivor Season 40, Yul Kwon

Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Yul

Yul Kwon was the winner of Survivor: Cook Islands.

Survivor Season 40, Wendell Holland

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Wendell

Wendell Holland won Survivor: Ghost Island.

Survivor Season 40, Ben Driebergen

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Ben

Ben Driebergen was the winner of Survivor: Heroes v Healers v Hustlers.

Survivor Season 40, Danni Boatwright

Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Danni

Danni Boatwright won Survivor: Guatemala.

Survivor Season 40, Denise Stapley

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Denise

Denise Stapley was the winner of Survivor: Philippines.

Survivor Season 40

CBS

Sandra

Sandra Diaz-Twine, the winner of Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, was back as a mentor in season 39.

Survivor Season 40

CBS

Boston Rob

Boston Rob Mariano, who previously served as mentor in season 39, is back. He won Survivor: Redemption Island.

Survivor: Winners at War will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 on CBS. This season, which was shot before CBS announced new policies for gameplay behavior, CBS said "the show added to its pre-production cast orientation specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior, and how to report these issues."

