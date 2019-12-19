Justin Timberlake Returns Home After Co-Star Incident, Is "Focusing" on His and Jessica Biel's Family

It's time for the dust to settle.

Back in November, Justin Timberlake made headlines after he was pictured holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright and in another picture, the 30-year-old actress was also pictured with her hand on his knee. A source told E! News at the time that there was "absolutely nothing going on between them."

Then two weeks after the pictures were first made public, the 38-year-old actor broke his silence on the incident.

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people that I love," he began his Instagram post. "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my costar."

Now, a source tells E! News that Timberlake's movie Palmer has wrapped in New Orleans and he's back in Los Angeles with his wife Jessica Biel and his son Silas.