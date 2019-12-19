After Her Fight, Kellee Kim Is "Proud" of the Promised Change Coming to Survivor

This season of Survivor has been anything but the norm.

Season 39, Survivor: Island of the Idols, featured producers breaking the fourth wall to discuss issues contestant Kellee Kim raised about fellow contestant Dan Spilo and his personal boundary-crossing touching, other contestants using Kellee's story to try and manipulate the game, Dan's ejection from the show after an unseen incident and an announcement of sweeping changes. Nothing was off the table in the three-hour finale on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

At the finale taping, longtime host Jeff Probst apologized to Kellee. The host told Kellee they intended to do the right thing about the complaints about Dan's behavior, but "in the months that have passed we have learned so much about what we could have and should have done instead, and if this happened today, we would handle it much differently," he said.