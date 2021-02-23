See the Best Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Golden Globes Red Carpet

KardashiansGolden GlobesLocal NewsShop E!VideosPhotos

Take a walk down memory lane! From Reese Witherspoon to Tracee Ellis Ross to Constance Wu, see which stars made people swoon at the Golden Globes with their fabulous fashion.

The red carpet of all red carpets...

If there's one thing pop culture lovers can expect from the Golden Globes, it's that celebrities always bring the drama—the fashion drama, that is. From an explosion of jewel-adorned designs to a confection of feathers and billowing trains, the annual event is filled with eye-catching style.

In fact, the red carpet fashion is so good at the annual ceremony it's unfair there isn't an award handed out for the best lewks alone. With the 2021 Golden Globes kicking off on Feb. 28, E! News is reminiscing over the show's most swoon-worthy fashion from over the years.

From Jennifer Aniston's both regal and risqué suit (yes, the one she wore sans a shirt underneath her blazer in 2002) to Lady Gaga's delightfully vibrant blue ballgown that paid tribute to Judy Garland in A Star Is Born, see which stars made the red carpet their runway.

To see what your favorite stars wore for the special occasion, keep scrolling through our gallery below! 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star breaks our little hearts with this dazzling Nina Ricci cocktail dress at the 2007 ceremony. Her red-hot heels and chunky diamond-encrusted bracelet complete her sunny yellow look.

KMazur/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston

The Friends alum skips the typical ballgown and opts for something more sleek and chic: a black tux sans a shirt.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Billy Porter

The Pose star never disappoints on the red carpet, and Billy Porter certainly shows up and shows out at the 2019 affair wearing a vibrant embellished suit with an eye-catching cape.

Shutterstock
Zoë Kravitz

All eyes are on the High Fidelity star, who wears a showstopping black-and-white Saint Laurent dress at the 2020 event. As Marc Jacobs once said, "There is never a wrong time for a polka dot."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra

Perfectly pink! The actress adds a splash of color to the red carpet with her taffy-colored gown. The off-the-shoulder design, elegant ruched detailing and long train give it that extra touch of glamour.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes is a vision in white as she dons an angelic Christian Dior dress at the 2009 affair. Her colorful necklace makes her outfit pop even more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joey King

The Kissing Booth actress wears a hypnotizing Iris Van Herpen design that is both elegant and eccentric.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel brings the razzle-dazzle to the red carpet with her beaded blush-colored gown by Zuhair Murad.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga

Royal blues! The pop star oozes with glamour at the 2019 ceremony in a periwinkle Valentino haute couture ballgown that pays tribute to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

Shutterstock
Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve actress electrifies the red carpet with her emerald green Mary Katrantzou gown. The feminine silk material juxtaposed with the dramatic puffed sleeves and billowing silhouette makes it a lewk to remember.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Lady in red! The Us star makes a grand entrance at the 2014 awards show with her fiery Ralph Lauren dress.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

The 47-year-old star makes the red carpet her runway as she lights up the room in a sheer, sparkly cocktail dress by Zuhair Murad.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Constance Wu

One word: Wow! The Hustlers actress graces the red carpet in a princess-like ballgown that features a sheer corset bodice and massive tulle skirt. Her spicy orange velvet belt is a chef's kiss.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Sarah Jessica Parker

The 54-year-old star always slays the red carpet with daring ensembles and her 2003 look was no different.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Beyoncé

She's beauty and she's grace! The "Spirit" singer brings the glitz and the glam to the 2009 ceremony with a strapless beaded gown by Elie Saab.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eva Longoria

Longoria looks red hot, hot, hot in her Reem Acra strapless gown at the 2009 ceremony. From the body-hugging silhouette to the vibrant shade of crimson, the actress sets the red carpet ablaze.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians actress goes for a high and low Valentino couture design at the 2019 awards show. From the vivacious navy blue color to the delightful pockets, this dress is everything.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star combines a mix of modern and vintage vibes to the 2017 event with her bold, yet reserved caped gown by Naeem Khan.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Charlize Theron

The Bombshell actress brings a fashion fantasy to the 2012 ceremony with her blush-colored Christian Dior couture number.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star serves bawdy and face at the fanciful affair in a white-hot Stella McCartney design.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Emma Stone

The La La Land actress leaves her dresses at home and, instead, stuns in a Lanvin jumpsuit that features a chandelier-like bodice and oversized bow on the back.

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

Angelina makes everyone green with envy as she dazzles in a glimmering emerald gown by Atelier Versace at the 2011 awards show.

REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe

Spot on! The Dirty Computer singer brings fun and flirty fashion to the 2017 ceremony with her eccentric design by Armani—which she helped create.

REX/Shutterstock
Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star adds a fresh pop of color to the red carpet with her majestic purple dress by Nathan Paul. The design features a plunging neckline, soft velvet material and jewel-adorned belt.

Getty Images
Cameron Diaz

The actress exudes old-Hollywood glamour with her silky red Alexander McQueen gown at the 2010 awards show.

Rex Features/Rex/ZUMAPRESS.com
Megan Fox

Pretty in pink! Megan looks effortlessly elegant at the 2011 Golden Globes with her soft pale pink design by Armani Privé. The one-shoulder strap and criss-cross details on the bodice make her dainty number anything but basic.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers actress brings that legendary J.Lo glow to the 2015 event with her glimmering Zuhair Murad caped gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
January Jones

The Mad Men actress goes bold for the 2011 ceremony with her fiery red dress by Versace that has extreme cutouts and a fun fringe design.

Come Sunday, Feb. 28, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will once again host the star-studded show on NBC. For the latest updates on the Golden Globes, click here.

