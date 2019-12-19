Watch Mena Suvari Retrace Nicole Brown Simpson's Final Days in Sneak Peek of New Movie

If the trailer for the new fictional film The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson left you wanting to see more, then you're in luck.

E! News has a sneak peek of the upcoming film that focuses on an unpopular theory about the notorious 1994 double homicide of O.J. Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her companion Ron Goldman.

While the trailer has already been criticized for its suggestion that the former football player was not in fact responsible for the murders, it looks like the fictional film is still happening. Instead of O.J. Simpson as the alleged killer, the movie suggests that serial killer Glen Rogers, also known as the Cross Country Killer and the Casanova Killer, committed the crimes.

While O.J Simpson was acquitted of Nicole and Ron's deaths during the 1995 criminal trial, he was still found liable for the murders in a civil suit that happened two years later.

The clip (watch above) picks up where the trailer left off, expanding on a scene with actress Mena Suvari (portraying the late Nicole) is walking home with her two children and her friend Faye Resnick (portrayed by Taryn Manning) when they abruptly stop after a brick is thrown into what seems to be window of Nicole's car.