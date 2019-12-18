YouTube's Highest-Paid Star of 2019 Made $26 Million... And Is 8-Years-Old

YouTube is truly a money-making machine.

You may have heard of YouTubers like David Dobrik, Logan Paul or Tana Mongeau, but it's the somewhat smaller names that are raking in the most money, according to Forbes. It turns out, Dobrik, Paul and Mongeau didn't even crack the list for the top ten highest-paid earners on the website. Instead, they were beat out by other creators, two of whom are under the age of ten.

Even more interesting is the fact that most of the top creators weren't beauty bloggers or vloggers who share their daily life. The list is largely composed of gamers, save for the few toy reviewers, dare devils and Jeffree Star, who managed to be the sole beauty blogger on the list.

And it must be said that no one on Forbes' list makes less than $11.5 million.

To find out where your favorite YouTubers rank and just how much money they're taking home, check out the list below.