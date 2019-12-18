Camila Cabello Issues an Apology After Past Racist Posts Resurface Online

Camila Cabello is apologizing for her past behavior.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old pop star took to social media to issue an apology surrounding old online posts that have been deemed racist and/or offensive. The posts, which seemingly resurfaced on Dec. 17, show previous Tumblr posts the "Havana" singer shared around 2012, when she was a teenager.

Some of the Latin Grammy winner's uploads and re-blogs included gifs, memes and comments (with a few containing the N-word) that were both derogatory and racist towards the Black community.

"I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," Cabello's caption read on Twitter and Instagram Stories, alongside two detailed messages of her explaining how "deeply" sorry she was over her past behavior online.

"When I was younger, I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," she began her in-depth apology. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it."