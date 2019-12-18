Taylor Swift’s Surprise Birthday Party From Jack Antonoff Deserves A Standing Ovation

This something Taylor Swift will forever and always remember.

On Wednesday, the "Lover" singer's longtime pal Jack Antonoff threw her a surprise 30th birthday party during their recording session. Complete with balloons and a birthday cake, the Bleachers rocker and songwriter Laura Sisk helped Taylor ring in the big 3-0 in style.

Feeling the b-day love, Taylor thanked her friends for the surprise celebrations on Instagram, writing, "Walked into the studio to a surprise birthday party from these two @jackantonoff & @sharp_stick - it's equally wild and cozy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year."

She also got a sweet birthday shout-out from her Cats co-star Jason Derulo, who shared a series of snaps of himself and Taylor donning some fierce feline attire. He captioned the post, "Happy belated birthday @taylorswift PHOTO BOOTH Which mood are you 1,2 or 3?"