Watch Harry Styles Cry Over Pizza in Hilarious Hidden Camera Prank

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the rockstar took part in one of Ellen DeGeneres' classic hidden camera earpiece pranks. This round's unsuspecting participant was a pizza delivery guy.

The host's first instructions for the "Lights Up" singer were to "Open the door when he's there and say, 'Whassup?! Come in, bro.'" Styles followed the instructions to a T, then he had to give the delivery guy a bunch of fist bumps while saying an excessive amount of "bros." Then they sat down with the pizzas together.

Repeating what the host prompted, Styles then asked the guy to hang out. "Here's the thing, bro," he said. "My entourage is stuck in traffic. I'm not used to being alone. Would you mind—this is embarrassing—just, kind of, sticking with me?" Being the nicest person ever, the delivery guy agreed to stay and they opened up the pizza boxes.