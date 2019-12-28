Relive the Best Fashion Moments of the Decade

It's called fashion, look it up...

Memes aside, it's safe to say the last 10 years of fashion have filled our feeds with gasp-, drool- and swoon-worthy moments. And for style devotees, it's been a real treat to see our favorite celebrities traipse down the red carpet, runway and side-walk in divine ensembles.

Case in point: This decade has given us Lady Gaga's infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Rihanna's sheer, Swarovski-adorned gown at the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards and Beyoncé's iconic 2018 Coachella 'fits.

In the last couple of years, we also witnessed that time Angelina Jolie famously popped her leg out at the 2012 Oscars wearing a strapless black Atelier Versace dress with a thigh-high slit.

It was the pose seen 'round the world!

That same year (and ceremony), Gwyneth Paltrow nearly made everyone faint with her white-hot Tom Ford design that featured a dramatic cape and body-hugging silhouette.

It was simple yet oh-so-striking.