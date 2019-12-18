Sean ''Diddy'' Combs to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Bring out the bubbly!

Sean "Diddy" Combs may have celebrated his 50th birthday with a bang, but it looks like the party is not over.

The acclaimed music producer and rapper is being honored with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award.

He'll get to celebrate his decades-long career at The Recording Academy's Pre-Grammy Gala on January 25, which comes a day before the annual awards ceremony.

"It's personally so gratifying that Sean "Puffy" Combs is this year's icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition," Clive Davis, co-host of the Pre-GRAMMY Gala, said in a statement that was shared with E! News.

"From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the Pre-Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it's all come full circle," he continued. "I couldn't be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague."