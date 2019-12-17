Why Is Everyone Singing and Dancing in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist? Let the Cast Explain

There's only one place where you can see Jane Levy, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen and Skylar Astin singing and dancing and that's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

NBC's new high-concept musical dramedy follows Zoey Clarke after she starts hearing the innermost thoughts of those around her—through song and dance. In the sneak peek below, get a first look at the series, including the Gilmore Girls and Parenthood veteran Graham singing "Satisfaction" in the bathroom. She makes nice use of the air hand dryer.

"We meet Zoey during a hard time in her life," Levy teases about her title character. In the show, Zoey's father, played by Peter Gallagher, was just diagnosed with a brain disorder. Steenburgen plays her mother. And when Zoey, worried the disorder is hereditary, gets an MRI during an earthquake, everything changes.