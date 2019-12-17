Joe and Teresa Giudice Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice's marriage is over.

E! News can confirm The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have split after almost two decades together. Teresa has not yet filed for divorce from Joe, who was recently deported to Italy after spending five months in an ICE detention facility.

An insider previously explained, "Teresa and Joe's marriage is completely over. Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce, but their relationship is done."

Right now, it seems the reality TV star's main priority is her daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. "Teresa is really focused on being an amazing mom to their daughters. She wants to keep things as stable as possible during this hard time surrounding the deportation. She doesn't want to crush them even more with news of a divorce," the source added.

The breakup comes after Teresa and the girls visited Joe in Italy in November. It was a brief visit, but Teresa told Good Morning America it was "pretty amazing." Unfortunately, the reality star later said she didn't expect to reunite with her husband again until the summer, when she and her daughters have more time in their schedule.