Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador Share Their Go-To Holiday Recipes

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo
Forget the oranges.
When it comes to holiday dishes, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador have something else in mind. Now, The Real Housewives of Orange County stars are sharing their recipes exclusively with E! News.
The "OG of the OC" likes to eat a filet mignon with mashed potatoes and "the most spectacular vegetables you can imagine" during this special time of year.
"Take a whole head of cauliflower, and boil it until it's done," Gunvalson instructs in regard to the vegetables. "Once done, put it on a beautiful Christmas platter in one whole piece. Then, soft-boil sliced French green beans until [al] dente and spoon them on the outside of the cauliflower. Then, take slivered almonds and sauté them in butter, and then sprinkle the almonds on top of the green beans. Then, take a jar of pimentos and warm them up and then place them on top of the green beans. Serve this with a gravy dish of cheese soup heated up with some milk to pass. It ends up looking like a Christmas wreath with white cauliflower in the middle [and] green beans on the outside of it in a ring."
As for Beador, she enjoys a side of goat cheese scalloped potatoes.
"My goat cheese potatoes are my go-to holiday recipe and are always a huge crowd pleaser," she tells E! News.
To make the dish, start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees F. Peel and thinly slice four pounds of russet potatoes. Then, arrange the sliced potatoes on a baking dish. Next, mix 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream, 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth, 1 cup of white wine, 1/3 cup of minced shallots, 2 teaspoons of minced garlic, 1 tablespoon of herbes de Provence and 1/4 teaspoon of salt in a large pot. Beador says fans should then bring this to simmer over medium heat. Take a 10 oz log of soft goat cheese and add about 8 oz of the cheese to the mix. Whisk until smooth.
"Transfer goat cheese mixture to baking dish, spreading evenly over potatoes," Beador instructs. "Cover with foil and bake about 20 minutes. Uncover and bake until potatoes are tender and liquid boils thick, about 50 minutes. Dot remaining [2 oz of] goat cheese on top of potatoes and bake until cheese softens, about five minutes. Let cool 15 minutes before serving."
These dishes aren't the only time-honored traditions in these ladies' households. Gunvalson lists going to midnight services at Saddleback Church as a yearly tradition.
"A holiday tradition that has never wavered since my children were born is a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve," adds Beador. "I always host a large group at my home on this very festive night and my children still look forward to [it] at ages 15 and 18."
The Bravolebrities are also looking forward to spending time with their loved ones this season. Gunvalson says she'll be in the arms of her fiancé Steve Lodge when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, and Beador says she'll be in the arms of her boyfriend John Janssen.
Happy holidays, everyone!
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).