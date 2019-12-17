Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador Share Their Go-To Holiday Recipes

Forget the oranges.

When it comes to holiday dishes, Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador have something else in mind. Now, The Real Housewives of Orange County stars are sharing their recipes exclusively with E! News.

The "OG of the OC" likes to eat a filet mignon with mashed potatoes and "the most spectacular vegetables you can imagine" during this special time of year.

"Take a whole head of cauliflower, and boil it until it's done," Gunvalson instructs in regard to the vegetables. "Once done, put it on a beautiful Christmas platter in one whole piece. Then, soft-boil sliced French green beans until [al] dente and spoon them on the outside of the cauliflower. Then, take slivered almonds and sauté them in butter, and then sprinkle the almonds on top of the green beans. Then, take a jar of pimentos and warm them up and then place them on top of the green beans. Serve this with a gravy dish of cheese soup heated up with some milk to pass. It ends up looking like a Christmas wreath with white cauliflower in the middle [and] green beans on the outside of it in a ring."