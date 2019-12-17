90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Introduces Franchise's First Same-Sex Couple

The 90 Day Fiancé cycle continues with a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and this one is a history-making season. Besides including Darcey for her fourth season of Before the 90 Days (a record), the fourth season premiering in February 2020 will feature the franchise's first same-sex couple, an issue we touched upon with TLC's Alon Orstein.

"I'm in love with somebody from across the world, and that somebody is a girl," Stephanie, the 29-year-old from Yonkers, New York says in the sneak peek above.

Stephanie is a social media influencer, and according to TLC, she's quite used to getting messages from followers. But she never expected one of her fans would become her love interest. She's been in an online relationship with Erika, an Australian photographer for three months, but has kept Erika and her own sexual orientation a secret from her family.