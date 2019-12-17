Watch Kate Middleton Awkwardly Shrug Off Prince William’s PDA

Chris Jackson/PA Wire
Not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit!
Kate Middleton and Prince William let the world inside their lives this year for their holiday event Berry Royal Christmas Special. The two teamed up with the British TV cooking legend and former judge on The Greatest British Bake Off Mary Berry on a charitable journey to visit multiple organizations important to Prince William and Kate.
They first announced the news with a sweet post on the official Kensington Palace Instagram. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period," the Instagram caption read.
The special aired on Dec. 16, and a fan watching may have captured a slightly awkward moment between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the clip, Prince William is seen putting his hand on Kate's shoulder before she awkwardly shrugs it off.
This could be less couples quarrel and more of the royals sticking to their typical reserved selves. Prince William and Kate are known for their all-business demeanor when around each other. They've rarely partaken in any PDA. Over the years we've caught glimpses of the two being physical, but not much. In November, there was quick footage of the Duke lovingly patting his wife on the back during a public appearance. A rarity, but a true joy nonetheless.
The pair tend to keep things more formal when it comes to royal rules and traditions. Regardless of the awkward moment, during the special the two seemed to be enjoying themselves. They even partook in a little friendly couples baking competition courtesy of Mary. Luckily, the adorable husband and wife team enjoyed themselves while baking and giving back to great causes together.
We can't wait to see what they have in store for next year's festivities!
