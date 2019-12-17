Michael B Jordan's Mom Smuggled Mac and Cheese Overseas Just For Him

Michael B. Jordanwould do anything for his mom's mac and cheese.

During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Black Panther star revealed the sneaky lengths his mother, Donna Jordan, went to just to make sure her son got to eat his favorite meal on Thanksgiving.

As the actor told host Jimmy Fallon, "My mom's mac and cheese is legendary."

"She only makes it a couple times a year," he added. "Thanksgiving, birthdays." As Fallon then asked, "You had it this year?" The answer was yes, but it was a bit of a convoluted story.

As Jordan explained, "Actually, I did. Somehow she found a way to sneak it, like through customs. And she got it to Berlin. I was in Berlin filming for the past three months, and I missed my first Thanksgiving in I don't know how long, so she somehow figured out a way to get mac and cheese and fer famous meat and mac to me in Germany."