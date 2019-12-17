Watch Julia Roberts Choose Between Co-Stars Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks and George Clooney

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by kelli boyle | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 5:43 AM
Julia Robertshas some pretty famous co-stars. But which one does she trust the most?
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Pretty Woman alum played a round of "Burning Questions" and spilled the tea on her Ocean's Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and her Charlie Wilson's War and Larry Crowne co-star Tom Hanks.
The game started off with some more simple questions from Ellen DeGeneres. The host's first question was, "What was your favorite job before getting into the business?" As Roberts responded, "I worked at a shoe store, I enjoyed that."
Next up, DeGeneres wondered, "Who was your first celebrity crush?" And Roberts' answer was so obscure, DeGeneres didn't even know the name. As she responded, "Jimmy McNichol. Kristy McNichol's brother."
The next question was a sweet one. As the host asked, "We are both known as 'America's Sweetheart.' When are you at your sweetest?" And Roberts answered perfectly. "When being filmed," she quipped.
Finally, it was time for a real burning question.
Bringing up the Hollywood legend's co-stars, DeGeneres asked, "If you had to be stranded on an island with one of your former co-stars, who would you pick between: George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks? And why?"
At first, Roberts tried to give the most vague response ever. As she replied, "Hard to say." Then the host gave her a look, and the Homecoming star gave a better answer.
"Well, they each provide unique assets to being stranded," she said.
Being very practical now, Roberts took Hanks' Cast Away experience into account. "I mean, Tom has done it," she said. So, clearly, he's the most logical companion.
As for Pitt, she said, "Brad brings more of just an element of companionship and optimism."
And then came Clooney.
As DeGeneres asked, "George?" The Erin Brockovich alum hilarious quipped, "Well, you would just laugh, and get super sunburned and just laugh. And then, die."
Honestly, not a bad way to go.
