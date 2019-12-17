Proof Chance the Rapper Needs His Own Late Night Show ASAP

Is there anything Chance the Rapper can't do?

On Monday, the new dad proved he has no problem hosting late night on The Late Late Show. Filling in for host James Corden, Chance brought the laughs with hilarious jokes, games and surprises. Kicking things off, "The Big Day" rapper delivered his monologue with a British accent à la James.

After joking that he accepted the gig to escape Chicago's frigid winter weather and that he's already made a lasting impression on the Late Late Show team, Chance did his best to analyze current events in the news. "There was a traffic jam outside of Paris this morning that was 391 miles long," he began. "The traffic jam was a result of thousands of workers on strike. The employees refusing to show up today included bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers and, apparently, James Cordens."

Moving on, he addressed the Hallmark Channel's controversial decision to pull a Zola wedding commercial featuring a lesbian couple.