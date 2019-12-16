Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Opening Up About Her Miscarriage

Baby (err, babies!) on the way.

Hope Solo shared the exciting news that she's having twins! She and her husband, former NFL player, Jerramy Stevens will soon be proud parents to a baby boy and a baby girl!

What's more? The two-time Olympic gold medalist made the special announcement while co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show.

"Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning, with one boy and one girl," the 38-year-old star said in a video shared on Twitter, as she held her growing baby bump. "Miniature soccer team on the way."

The news of Solo's pregnancy comes a few months after she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in 2018.

Speaking to Elle magazine in June, the acclaimed soccer star opened up about her miscarriage, which happened in the midst of her running for president of the United States of Soccer Federation.