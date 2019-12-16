Kumail Nanjiani's Weight Loss Transformation for Eternals Will Leave You Speechless

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 2:08 PM

Kumail Nanjiani

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

New year, new him. 

While a lot of people usually wait until after the holidays to start getting into shape, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani got an early start. The star took to his Instagram to show off his shocking body transformation for his film Eternals. The world is used to seeing the funny man as the nerdy technology obsessed character Dinesh Chugtai in the hit HBO series Silicon Valley, but he's sporting a much different look these days. 

"I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," the comedian joked about his new muscular physique. "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain." 

The pictures in question feature a shirtless Kumail with his newly minted six pack and bulging arms on full display. The comedian posted these two first-look photos of his body, and in one he's cheekily looking off to the side, while in the other you can see him facing the camera straight on in all his newfound glory. 

Kumail Nanjiani Reveals What Was Off-Limits in The Big Sick

"I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked," he shared about his transformation process. "I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

The comedian went on to thank all the people responsible for getting him to this place and the people who got him this far. Eternals is a Marvel's newest and most exciting project on the horizon. The film will follow a race of immortal beings and Kumail will play Kingo. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek will also star in the film

Congrats on the hard work, Kumail! 

