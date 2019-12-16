Pia Baroncini's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Jake Thompson & Amanda Williams | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 8:00 PM

When we think of style, it's hard to ignore fashion powerhouse and social media maven Pia Baroncini. The trendsetting fashionista—whom also happens to be the creative director behind Revolve fan-favorite brand LPA—and personal style go hand-and-hand.

With an overwhelming following on her personal Instagram account alone, it's safe to trust her instinct when it comes to taste making and gift giving. With holiday shopping on our minds, the influencer exclusively handpicked her go-to must-haves from clothing to accessories to skincare secrets to jumpstart your social holiday season calendar!

From feathered hang bags to bright-and-bold blazer dresses to the latest-and-greatest lip liners, there's something for everybody on your list (including yourself, because who are we kidding?) Our favorite? These high-waisted sequins flare pants in leopard print, of course.

Here are her picks below.

Read

Aimee Song's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

LPA Rhett Top

"I just think the Rhett top is adorable. It's something I picture on a fabulous woman at a Christmas party in the 70's. It's fun and playful - how clothes should be!"

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$198 Revolve
LPA Double Breasted Blazer Dress

"Our top seller - a blazer that also functions as a dress. It's a perfect, multiple function classic."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$198 Revolve
LPA Rocco Purse

"The Rocco purse is the most fun, easy, charming little piece of purse heaven. Sparks joy."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$198 Revolve
LPA Hamlin Earring

"The Hamlin earrings - the perfect holiday accessory."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$82 Revolve
LPA Billie Jacket

"The Billie Jacket, an LPA classic in an updated fabric. Cuz you're the coolest."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$268 Revolve
LPA Amalia Dress

"The Amalia dress is one of my faves, especially since it can we worn as an oversized jacket. It's a fun and a playful way to wear suiting."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$278 Revolve
LPA Logan Pant

"The Logan - because everybody needs party pants."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$228 Revolve
LPA Suzetta Jacket

"Everyone needs a fun cozy leopard moment - that's where the Suzetta comes in."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$258 Revolve
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Liner & Roller Lash Set

"This set from Benefit cosmetics is heaven - I love a strong eye look for the holidays and this is the absolute best combo."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$32 Revolve
ZIIP Device

"Ok, this is a big investment but its the best. The ZIIP contours your face, assists with graceful aging and kills acne. Its perfect for de-puffing after all your holiday parties."

Pia Baroncini's Gift Guide
$495 Revolve

Check out all of E! News' 2019 Holiday Gift Guides here.

