Lauren Conrad's Adorable Family Holiday Card Will Bring You So Much Joy

Mon., Dec. 16, 2019

Lauren Conrad

Jessi Burroune

Lauren Conrad shared her family's 2019 Christmas card on Monday and it's sure to bring her fans a lot of joy.

The holiday greeting showed The Hills alumna cradling her baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, and snuggling alongside her husband, William Tell, and their firstborn Liam James Tell.

Still, the 33-year-old celebrity admitted organizing and sending out these cards can be anything but a picture-perfect moment.

"Happy Holidays!!" she captioned a photo of the card shared on Instagram. "Time to pin down your children to brush their hair and keep them clean in the outfits you spent hours shopping for, cleaning and laying so you can take 1000 photos all to get one usable option that says 'We've got it together! We always wear this much white and no one in this photo has spit up in their hair.' And then once the cards arrive you get up at 6 AM to stuff envelopes because you meant to send them out days ago only to realize that the special holiday stamps you ordered were accidentally thrown out...and at this point [you're] just hoping they are delivered before the new year. Anyone who manages to get their pets into family photos deserves a [medal]."

She also gave a shout-out to her photographer and "angel human" Jessi Burrone for the sweet snapshot.

This will be the proud parents' first Christmas with baby Charlie. The two welcomed their second child in October. Conrad certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to welcoming the newest family member, she marked 10 years with her LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's line. She also continues to offer one-of-a kind, fair trade items that are ideal for holiday gifting with her non-profit The Little Market.

