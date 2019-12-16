Lauren Conrad's Adorable Family Holiday Card Will Bring You So Much Joy

Lauren Conrad shared her family's 2019 Christmas card on Monday and it's sure to bring her fans a lot of joy.

The holiday greeting showed The Hills alumna cradling her baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, and snuggling alongside her husband, William Tell, and their firstborn Liam James Tell.

Still, the 33-year-old celebrity admitted organizing and sending out these cards can be anything but a picture-perfect moment.

"Happy Holidays!!" she captioned a photo of the card shared on Instagram. "Time to pin down your children to brush their hair and keep them clean in the outfits you spent hours shopping for, cleaning and laying so you can take 1000 photos all to get one usable option that says 'We've got it together! We always wear this much white and no one in this photo has spit up in their hair.' And then once the cards arrive you get up at 6 AM to stuff envelopes because you meant to send them out days ago only to realize that the special holiday stamps you ordered were accidentally thrown out...and at this point [you're] just hoping they are delivered before the new year. Anyone who manages to get their pets into family photos deserves a [medal]."