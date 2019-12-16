Brad Pitt Makes a Guest Appearance at Jennifer Aniston's Christmas Party

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are showing that it is possible to be friendly with your exes.

It's been almost 15 years since the celeb duo announced their separation, and it seems as though time really can heal all wounds. Over the weekend, Pitt was spotted attending his ex-wife's holiday party along with fellow A-list celebs.

"Brad arrived a little after 7 p.m. and most guests started arriving soon after," a source tells E! News. "He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 p.m."

Photos show the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, dressed casually in a dark bomber jacket with a cap on, arriving to the party with his long time security guard. In addition to Aniston, Pitt's ex Gwyneth Paltrow was also in attendance at the bash, along with her husband Brad Falchuk.

Other celebs in attendance included Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern as well as Reese Witherspoon.