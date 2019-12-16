Kendall Jenner Sparks Ben Simmons Reconciliation Rumors After Attending His Basketball Game

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 10:15 AM
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Topshop, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
Are Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons back together? That's the question on fans' minds.
The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old basketball player sparked reconciliation rumors this weekend after she was spotted attending the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
An eagled-eye attendee captured footage of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star watching the game from a box at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. In fact, a source told E! News "Kendall has been quietly traveling back and forth to see Ben in Philadelphia."
"It's new," the insider said. "Last week, while she was in New York, she went down to Philadelphia Thursday night to meet up with him after his game in Boston. She came back to Manhattan Friday morning for a work commitment then back to Philly to attend his game Friday night. They are trying to keep things as under the radar as possible for now."
Neither Kendall nor Ben have commented on the speculation.
As fans will recall, the dynamic duo sparked romance rumors in May 2018. After a few months of dating, a source told E! News things had "cooled off" between the pair. However, Kendall was soon photographed hanging out with the athlete once again and attending a number of his games.
Still, Kendall remained tight-lipped about the relationship. It wasn't until February 2019 that she confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres she'd been dating Ben "for a bit now."
"For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier," she said in an interview for Vogue Australia's June 2019 issue. "Also I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]. A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don't think that's fair."
In May 2019, a source confirmed to E! News the two had split, noting "the distance was getting to be a lot."
"She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms," the insider said at the time. "Kendall knew she had several out-of-the-country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together."
Still, the celebrities ran into each other on occasion, including on the Fourth of July.
It looks like fans will just have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for these two.
Watch brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Mondays 7.30pm, express from the US on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?