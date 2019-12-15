Meghan King Edmonds Asks People to Stop Sharing Hurtful Comments About Her ''Thin'' Figure

Meghan King Edmonds really wants people to stop commenting on her slim figure.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to social media to address concerns over her recent weight loss. While the 35-year-old star says she understands why people have shared their opinions on her small frame, she also expresses that these last few months have been rough.

Between her breakup from husband Jim Edmonds to settling into a new house to taking care of her kids, it's been a challenge.

"Eat a burger." That's what they say. I'll be real with you: I'm too thin," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with her daughter. "But please, I deserve some grace. I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else."

The reality TV personality gave even more insight into her drastic body change in her recent blog post.