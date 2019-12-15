Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Unleashes Her Inner Ballerina to See Misty Copeland in The Nutcracker

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 6:14 PM
Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna Stephens, is en pointe.
The cook book author and supermodel took to social media on Sunday to share that her baby girl was off to see Misty Copeland perform in ABT's The Nutcracker. Of course, Luna made sure to dress the part and channeled her inner ballerina for the special occasion.
The 3-year-old cutie donned a blush-colored ballerina leotard with a matching skirt, pantyhose and ballet slippers. Moreover, the toddler hit all the right ballerina poses in the images her mom posted on Instagram and Twitter.
"heading to see @mistyonpointe in the nutcracker," the Cravings author shared, alongside two snapshots of Luna all dressed up. "won't wear anything else I tried."
Before the mother-daughter duo headed out (with grandma Vilailuck Teigen, of course!), the 34-year-old star's baby girl got some grub.
"guac for energy," Chrissy captioned her Twitter post, alongside a video of Luna saying "yeah" after being asked if she was excited to see Copeland.
Earlier this year, the supermodel told E! News how much of a "dream" it's been now that Luna is 3-years-old. If anything, the mom-of-two admitted that her baby girl is at that "spitfire" age.
Chrissy even revealed that her one-year-old son, Miles Stephens, has been trying to emulate his big sis.
"Three is just such a dream," Teigen shared back in March at the 2019 City Harvest Gala in New York. "It's so funny. They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire."
"I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth," she continued. "We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."
Looks like Chrissy and John Legend just might have a little performer/ballerina on their hands!
