Jennifer Hawkins Shares Sweet Photo of 2-Month-Old Daughter Frankie

Jennifer Hawkins can't believe her daughter Frankie is already 2 months old—and neither can we!

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet new photo of herself cradling her baby girl, who is dressed in an adorable white frilly dress in the pic.

"Weekend hangs with ma girl!" the 35-year-old posted on Saturday. "Can't believe Frankie is 2 months old already?!"

Hawkins' famous friends were equally smitten, with Bec Judd replying, "Awwwww bubba," and Sonia Kruger adding, "Gorgeous baby girl."

The TV presenter and her husband Jake Wall announced the birth of Frankie in October. "Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall. Dream come true!" she posted on Instagram at the time. "So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn't be more in love."