Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Austin Wilson Go on a Date to the Happiest Place on Earth

Demi Lovato is spending the holidays with her boyfriend Austin Wilson at the Happiest Place on Earth.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the couple went on a date night to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. The two were pictured having a blast at the Walt Disney theme park and they were seen enjoying a PDA filled night.

Throughout their date, joined by VIP tour guides and a personal bodyguard, the two rode everything from the Matterhorn rollercoaster to Space Mountain and even stopped for some delicious Disney snacks.

The 27-year-old singer looked like she was having the best time at the theme park, especially in the shot taken during Space Mountain where the couple was caught in a candid moment during the ride. Demi was also seen looking cozy in a black hoodie that read "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and a flannel scarf around her neck.

As fans of the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer may recall, Demi made her relationship with her beau Instagram official back in Nov. after she posted a picture of the two showing Austin giving her a kiss on the cheek.

"My [heart]...," Demi captioned the picture.