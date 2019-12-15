Beyoncé Dazzles in Black and Silver at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th Birthday Party

The king and queen...have arrived.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance on Friday night at Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party at his home in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé dazzled in a strapless black and silver embellished gown with leafy detailing and a thigh-high slit, paired with long black gloves, a silver clutch and black sandals. She wore her hair, dyed a dark brown, down in waves. Jay-Z wore a black tux.

The bash, sponsored by Ciroc Vodka, was also attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and husband and rapper Kanye West, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the latter's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, plus stars such as Kate BeckinsaleParis HiltonEllen PompeoLala AnthonyJanelle MonáeCardi B and OffsetPost MalonePharrell WilliamsJaden SmithFergieRegina KingKobe BryantBig Seanand ex-turned-friend Jhené AikoUsherNaomi CampbellFrench MontanaLil' Kim2 Chainz, G-EazyMachine Gun Kelly, Snoop DoggThe WeekndSwizz BeatzKevin HartNelly and Mary J. Blige, who performed.

Diddy was also joined by his family—his mother Janice Combs and kids Justin, QuincyChristian and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

Beyoncé Looks Back at Her 37th Year

See photos from Diddy's 50th birthday party:

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Kim Kardashian West, Sean Combs, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kim Kardashian, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the rapper pose for a group pic.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The sister pose together.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The reality star and her rapper husband pose for pics.

Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs

The birthday boy hangs out with his pals.

Kate Beckinsale, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kate Beckinsale

The actress poses in a black gown.

Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

The NBA icon and his wife are all smiles.

Post Malone, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Post Malone

The rapper raises a toast.

Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg

Always good to see the R&B star and rapper.

Fatima Robinson, Fergie, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Fatima Robinson and Fergie

The dancer and singer pose together.

Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Jermaine Dupri and Usher

The rapper and producer and R&B star are all smiles.

Cardi B, Offset, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Cardi B and Offset

The rappers make it a date night.

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart

The actor and comedian and his wife pose for pics.

Christian Casey Combs, Lala Anthony, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Lala Anthony and Christian Combs

The actress appears with one of Diddy's kids.

Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

The exes-turned-friends appear together at the bash.

Regina King, Janelle Monáe , Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Sean Combs

Regina King and Janelle Monáe

The Watchmen actress and singer hang out together.

