EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Taylor Swift's 30th Birthday Party With Joe Alwyn and Her Celebrity Squad

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 10:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy dir-tay thir-tayTaylor Swift!

The pop star celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday onstage at Z100's 2019 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden and at a private after-party with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and her celebrity squad at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City.

The group included Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, models Gigi Hadid and Martha HuntQueer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Jack Antonoff, As Seen on TV founder Kevin Harrington and fellow singers and Jingle Ball performers 5 Seconds of SummerHalsey and Camilla Cabello.

 

Wearing festive red and green nail polish and her signature red lipstick, Swift arrived at the party with her BFF Abigail Anderson Lucier, and a slew of security guards. Most of the attendees were dressed in festive holiday attire.

"They passed around red Santa hats that said 30 'Thir-Tay' on the front," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone wore the hats and danced up a storm. There was fun music playing and everyone was singing along and having a blast. They had drinks and there was lots of toasting and hugging going on. Everyone was so happy to celebrate Taylor."

Photos

2019 Jingle Ball: Star Sightings

Swift received a birthday cake adorned with roses and cats—an homage to her pets and her role in the upcoming Cats musical film.

"Fur real guys this was my cake," she wrote on Instagram.

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Celebration

Happy Birthday, Taylor!

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Cheers!

To Taylor!

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Ho Ho Ho

Christmas came early!

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt

Besties!

Taylor Swift, Cazzie David, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Cazzie David, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Jack Antonoff

Squad goals!

Taylor Swift, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Kevin Harrington, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Kevin Harrington

Everybody gets into the holiday spirit.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 5 Seconds of Summer, Halsey, Abigail Anderson Lucier, Camilla Cabello, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 5 Seconds of Summer, Halsey, Abigail Anderson Lucier and Camilla Cabello

Now this is a Jingle Ball after-party!

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski, Kevin Harrington, 30th Birthday, Party, Instagram

Instagram / Antoni Porowski

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington

The group poses for a festive pic.

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Party, Cake, Cats, Instagram

Instagram / Taylor Swift

Me-Ow!

"Fur real guys this was my cake," Swift wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Jingle Ball

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Birthday Girl

Elvis Duran surprises the 10-time Grammy winner with a massive cake inspired by her feline friends at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball. 

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Jingle Ball

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shake It Off

Swift performs a medley of her greatest hits to a sell-out crowd at Madison Square Garden. 

Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Jingle Ball

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In her Element

"We are at Madison Square Garden and just being here with you feels really special," she shares onstage. "Especially playing here for these crowds in New York there's really nothing like you. So I had a choice. Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is you're looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life."

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Jingle Ball

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Gigi Hadid

After sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to her longtime bestie, Gigi Hadid steps out to support T. Swift at Jingle Ball. 

Martha Hunt, Taylor Swift, 30th Birthday, Jingle Ball

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Martha Hunt

The Victoria's Secret Angel arrives to cheer on Taylor at Jingle Ball. 

Taylor Swift, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram

So Grateful

Taylor's sends some love back to her Swifties before hitting the stage. 

Article continues below

The group danced to some killer tunes curated by the birthday girl, which included rocker Meredith Brooks' 1997 hit "Bitch."

"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at Jingle Ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind..." Swift wrote on Instagram. "I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Birthdays , Top Stories , Music , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.