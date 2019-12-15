Holiday Gifts for the Harry Potter Fan 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know if it has to do with the temperature drop or maybe the Christmas lights strewn across front lawns, but there's something about this time of year that makes us wish we were shopping at Hogsmeade with our pals and clinking butterbeers to the end of a nostalgic year. If you're like us—and you're forever waiting for your Hogwarts letter by way of owl—shopping for the Potterhead in your life should be magical, fun and honestly, easy.

From the illustrated hardcover series and wand-shaped makeup brush sets to fashion-forward Harry Potter-themed apparel and friendship bracelets, you're going to want to have your wands at the ready, shoppers, because we've handpicked the most unique and thoughtful items for the Harry Potter fan in your life this holiday season.

If you're really looking to empty your Gringott's vault, why not give this hard-to-find Lego Hogwarts castle or this collector's item wizard chess? Our personal favorite? This mini Mirror of Erised, because DUH!

Here are 21 of our favorites below.