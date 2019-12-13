Relive Harry Styles' Star-Studded Dating History, From Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner

A list of Harry Styles' exes reads like a Who's Who of the most beautiful women in entertainment.

The 25-year-old pop singer rose to fame almost a decade ago with One Direction, making him an international heartthrob. And some famous ladies took notice. Styles has been romantically linked to the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and a slew of Victoria's Secret models.

Swift, his most famous ex, has even written songs about Styles—as well as other former beaus—while he has reportedly returned the "favor."

And Styles has remained friends with some of his former flames and rumored flames. Just this week, he and Jenner reunited on The Late Late Show for a funny and rather stomach-churning segment. And who can forget their PDA-filled Caribbean yacht vacation?

Other reunions were more...fleeting. And all business. Styles performed at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where three of his rumored exes walked the runway.