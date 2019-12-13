This To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You First Look Will Give You All the Feels

Netflix
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 9:03 AM
Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are officially an item...and they're not pretending this time!
Netflix has released the official first look photos from their highly-anticipated new movie, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The film, a sequel to 2018's beloved movie, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean and Noah Centineo as her beau, Peter. As fans of the first film will know, Peter and Lara Jean hatched a plan to pretend to date after her secret love letters (to the boys she loved before) were sent out. But, amid all of the pretending, the duo actually fell for each other.
In the sequel, it's a new year, and all of the pretending has come to an end. Now, Lara Jean and Peter can focus on their relationship firsts. But, things take a complicated turn when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), who also received one of Lara Jean's old love letters, comes back into her life, and she has to figure out who truly has her heart.
Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish are back for the sequel, starring as Lara Jean's sisters Kitty and Margot. And John Corbett has returned in the role of Lara Jean's dad, Dr. Covey.
Holland Taylor also stars in the film, as Stormy, an "unexpected new confidant" to Lara Jean.
So, who will Lara Jean end up with? We'll have to wait and see!
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You—which is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han—hits Netflix on Feb. 12!
Check out all of the first look pictures above to a see a preview of all the romance that's to come in the movie!
