Kim Kardashian Opens Up About IVF and Undergoing 5 Operations After Pregnancy With Saint

Kim Kardashian is opening up again about her pregnancy and fertility struggles, talking about going through IVF and revealing that she has had five surgeries to try to repair the internal damage she suffered during childbirth.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye West have four children—North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 1 and 1/2, and Psalm West, 7 months. Kim gave birth herself to their two eldest kids and experienced severe complications. The youngest two were born via gestational surrogates.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, as part of her shapewear brand SKIMS' 2019 holiday campaign, featuring the personal stories of women and the causes they believe in, Kim talked about how she suffered from placenta accreta while delivering North.

This occurs when the organ doesn't come out upon delivery, as it has attached to the uterus' muscular walls instead of the lining of the uterine walls. It often results in severe bleeding and later, lesions and scar tissue within the uterus, which can cause infertility unless removed surgically.

"I had to have five different operations within a year and a half to fix the damage that all of that did on the inside," she said.