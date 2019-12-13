50 Cent and Russell Simmons Blast Oprah Winfrey Over #MeToo Documentary

He then alleged her producers claimed the upcoming documentary would "focus only on three hand-chosen girls."

"I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let's acknowledge what I have shared," he continued. "I have taken and passed nine three-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that 'hurt people hurt people.' Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s, which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT / (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago, but in my case proof exists of what didn't happen, mostly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of two of your three accusers, their own words in their books. Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary 'FLAVOR OF LOVE'!?"

Near the end of the post, Simmons wrote he was "guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society;" however, he insisted he has "never been violent or forced myself on anyone."

"Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness," he concluded. "Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind."