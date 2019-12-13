Awkwafina’s Aunt Had the Most Bizarre Response to Her Golden Globes Nomination

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 5:24 AM
This reaction to Awkwafina's 2020 Golden Globes nomination deserves an award of its own.
Earlier this week, the 31-year-old (born Nora Lum) scored a nod for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in The Farewell, albeit she was too busy sleeping to celebrate. "I had Korean barbecue the night before and it was very rich, so I fell asleep," she recalled on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I woke up and I saw, like, a flurry of messages kind of as I was waking up and I was like, 'Someone died.'"
Thankfully, those texts were actually filled with celebration and praise—and not mourning. Showing host Jimmy Kimmel her group chat called "Awkwafina Fan Club, naturally, the duo read off all the "OMGs" and "We're so proud" notes. And then there was a message from Aunt Linda.
"Seriously fam, curb yourself of gluten, grains and beans," Linda to wrote to the group. "Read up on lectin and how it poisons your body over time. And we all need to try intermittent fasting. Do the 16 hour fast and try to eat 1 meal a day. Or day every other day."
But wait, there's more nutritional advice coming.
"And cut out corn and soy even the organic kind," Awkwafina's aunt added. "The seeds are all gmo."
Craig Barritt/Getty Images For TIME
Ah yes, nothing says job well done like GMOs! "I don't want to be rained congratulations on," Awkwafina explained. "But it was just an odd text, I think." (As Kimmel joked, "There's always an Aunt Linda and she's always a bit of a nut.")
Needless to say, this relative won't be scoring an invite to the January awards show—and perhaps she should stay clear of any farmer's markets, too. "I think she yells at people at the farmer's market," joked the Crazy Rich Asians star. "She's that type. She's Aunt Linda!"
That bizarre (yet health conscious!) warning aside, the actress is relishing in her first Golden Globe nomination. (In the category, she's up against Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Beanie Feldstein and Emma Thompson.)
"I am beyond grateful to the HFPA, and to be grouped with such insanely talented actresses," she said after the announcement on Monday. "I grew up watching the Golden Globes every year, cheering for my favorite films and actors...it is surreal that I now get to go! Wait, I do get to go right?"
Yes, she certainly does!
The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
