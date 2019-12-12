See Taylor Swift's Final Look of Her Twenties at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Now that's an award-winning look, Taylor Swift!
The Grammy-winning pop star, who will receive the biggest honor at the ceremony, dazzled in a as she walked the red carpet at Billboard's 2019 Women in Music event at the Hollywood Palladium theater on Thursday, a day before her 30th birthday.
The birthday girl walked the pink carpet in a navy blue jumpsuit with gold embellishments by Oscar de la Renta, which she accessorized with a classic red lip and long braid.
Swift will receive Billboard's first award for Woman of the Decade. The singer and musician, who began her career in 2006 as a country artist, is being honored for her professional achievements spanning across her 13-year career, which include five No. 1 albums, five No. 1 U.S. singles and three worldwide stadium tours—the last of which last year broke a record to become the highest selling U.S. tour in history.
At the Women in Music event, Billie Eilish will be awarded the title of Billboard's Woman of the Year, an honor Swift has won twice. Fellow music artists such asAlanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj will also be recognized for their work.
Swift recently spoke to Billboard about her career. She was asked what advice she would give to her 19-year-old self.
"Oh, God—I wouldn't give myself any advice," she said. "I would have done everything exactly the same way. Because even the really tough things I've gone through taught me things that I never would have learned any other way. I really appreciate my experience, the ups and downs. And maybe that seems ridiculously Zen, but...I've got my friends, who like me for the right reasons. I've got my family. I've got my boyfriend. I've got my fans. I've got my cats."
