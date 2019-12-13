15 Ugly Christmas Sweaters We're Obsessed With

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Ugly Christmas Sweaters

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If holiday shopping stresses you out, at least there's one grand thing about this time of year: ugly Christmas sweater parties! You know the ones: festive, yet frumpy, cute, yet not entirely a fashion moment. Either way, office parties and cocktail happy hours are in full swing and we wanted to make sure that not only are you prepared for your impending social calendar, but that you SLAY and take home the crown for the ugliest sweater

From Harry Potter and Star Wars and Avengers to classic (and hilarious) novelty Christmas-themed knitwear and Disney sweaters, we've handpicked an assortment of adorable AF (but you know, also ugly) holiday sweaters for you to throw on, put on the 'gram, and put a little holiday cheer on your friends and family's faces. Our personal favorite? It's a tie between this Baby Yoda and Nightmare Before Christmas one. 

Here are 15 of our favorites below.

Read

Holiday Dresses Under $50

Get Lit Light Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Just like Rudolph, this baby lights up and makes sure all eyes are on you wherever you are this Christmas, plus there's no danger of being missed thanks to the candy cane arms.

Ugly Sweaters
$80
$55 Tipsy Elves
Sleeveless Round Neck Reindeer Ugly Holiday Jumpsuit

For those they don't do sweaters, try out this festive ugly jumpsuit! 

Ugly Sweaters
$32
$17 Target
What Child is This Baby Yoda Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

It's the most wonderful time of the year so why not be the most wonderful pop culture icon of 2019 with this Baby Yoda number. Available in a variety of colors.

Ugly Sweaters
$27 Amazon
3D T-Rex Red and Green Adult Ugly Christmas Sweater

Bring prehistoric times back with this 3D t-rex ugly Christmas sweater.

Ugly Sweaters
$65 Amazon
Harry Potter Hedwig Ugly Christmas Sweater

Whether you open at the close or not, this Harry Potter-themed ugly Christmas sweater guarantees that mischief will be managed.

Ugly Sweaters
$60
$50 Amazon
Jack Skellington Light-Up Holiday Sweater

Make the season merry and frightfully fun with this light-up sweater.

Ugly Sweaters
$50
$40 shopDisney
Long Sleeve Flamingo Tunic Ugly Holiday Sweater

Both flamingos are ready to party in their sunglasses and Santa hats. This tunic is embellished with silver sequins and pom poms. You will surely be the life of the party as you shine on through merrily!

Ugly Sweaters
$32
$17 Target
Star Wars Chewbacca Furry Face with Santa Hat Ugly Christmas Sweater

The force will definitely be on your side with this furry faced ugly Christmas sweater.

Ugly Sweaters
$40 Amazon
Marvel Iron Man Ugly Christmas Sweater

Be part of the A team with this Iron Man-themed ugly Christmas sweater that'll make you the superhero of the party!

Ugly Sweaters
$50 Amazon
Sleigh on Sleigher Ugly Christmas Sweater

This modern twist on the classic ugly Christmas sweater features a motif of Santa doing what he does best – rocking that sleigh. This is the modern world, so your sleigh is probably something more like a pickup truck, but all we know is you're putting him to shame. Show your love of giving and gangsta rap this Christmas.

Ugly Sweaters
$70
$49 Tipsy Elves
St. Moritz Ski Sweater

OK, it's almost offensive to put this in an "ugly" category because this sweater is just plain cute. Fact. With a cheery alpine ski motif, this sweater has us dreaming of hot cocoa, fresh snowfalls, and evenings by a crackling fire. For the person in your life that will not wear anything deemed "ugly."

Ugly Sweaters
$180 Anthropologie
Deadpool Ugly Christmas Sweater

You'll be a one-of-a-kind superhero with this Deadpool-themed festive ugly Christmas sweater.

Ugly Sweaters
$25
$23 Amazon
Stitch Light-Up Holiday Sweater for Adults

Stitch will brighten up the holidays with this fun light-up sweater. The knitted allover festive design includes Santa Stitch and a seasonal Hawaiian saying: ''Mele Kalikimaka.'' Press the button to see two of Stitch's Santa hats light up.

Ugly Sweaters
$50
$40 shopDisney
Happy Birthday Jesus Ugly Christmas Sweater

If He's the reason for the season, it's time to celebrate! This Christmas sweater features the Son of God himself, complete with a party balloon. A festive white dove with a red ribbon around its neck soars above, while the Birthday Boy stares solemnly from underneath a rakish party hat. This Christmas sweater has a solid green background.

Ugly Sweaters
$70
$49 Tipsy Elves
Fresh Prince of Bel Air Ugly Christmas Sweater

You'll be the freshest in this professionally sceen-printed festive sweater! 

Ugly Sweaters
$29 Amazon

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Life/Style , Apple News , Top Stories , Style Collective , Style
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.