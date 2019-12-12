20 Secrets About The Talented Mr. Ripley Revealed

"It's better to be a fake somebody, than a real nobody."

Based on the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith and directed to perfection by the late Anthony Minghella, The Talented Mr. Ripley has stood the test of time, with the psychological thriller still considered to be one of the '90s best films and one of cinema's most stylish films, transporting audiences to the glamorous Italian Riviera in the 1950s. Well, it's la dolce vita until Tom Ripley comes along.

The expectations were high for Minghella heading to Ripley after his previous film, The English Patient, took home nine Oscars, including Best Director. And he knew this film would come down to finding the perfect actors to inhabit his take on the literary characters. Enter the stacked young ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who tragically died in 2014 at the age of 46.

But finding five of the most talented actors of their generation was a happy accident for Minghella, who began casting Ripley before most of them became superstars.